Jeudy (ankle/Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jeudy didn't practice Thursday, but he was limited Wednesday and listed that way on Friday's practice estimate. Still, it wasn't enough to avoid a designation entirely as he tends to ankle and Achilles woes. With a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, it's a somewhat risky proposition to assume Jeudy will suit up, but confirmation will arrive approximately 90 minutes prior.