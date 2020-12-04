Jeudy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

After logging time in every practice this week, Jeudy is trending in the right direction toward an appearance this weekend. Earlier Friday, coach Vic Fangio told Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com that he expects Jeudy to suit up Sunday, and he "won't be limited much" if he does, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. Jeudy has earned at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps and as much as 89 percent in each of the first 11 games of his career, but his output has been a bit sporadic.