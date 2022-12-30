Jeudy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after logging limited practices this week.

Jeudy's status thus is worth confirming, but fortunately for those inclined to use him in Week 17 fantasy lineups, the Broncos kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. For his part, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg noted Friday that he fully expects Jeudy to play, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. If so, the 2020 first-rounder would be a key passing target for QB Russell Wilson versus Kansas City alongside fellow wideout Courtland Sutton.