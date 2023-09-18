Jeudy (hamstring) had three receptions on five targets for 25 yards and no scores in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Russell Wilson had a vintage game where he aired it out for over 300 yards, but Jeudy missed the party and was held to just 25 yards in his season debut. The positive news is that the 2020 first-round pick didn't suffer a setback to the hamstring that cost him the first game of the season. If Wilson is able to continue playing at the level he showed us Sunday, then we will see better stat lines from Jeudy now that he is healthy. That first opportunity will come against Miami next Sunday.