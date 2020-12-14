Jeudy caught two of four targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 32-27 win against the Panthers.

The first-round rookie contributed a 31-yard gain late in the second quarter Sunday, but otherwise, it was a fourth consecutive quiet outing from Jeudy. The Alabama product has gone scoreless in five consecutive appearances while also failing to exceed 45 yards over any of his past four games. Jeudy hasn't been commanding the requisite volume of a receiver drafted in the top 15, posting eight targets Weeks 13 and 14 combined with Drew Lock in the lineup. That doesn't include a no-catch, one-target Week 12 showing when practice squad WR Kendall Hinton was forced to start at quarterback against the Saints. An upcoming Saturday matchup against All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White and the Bills does little to spark optimism.