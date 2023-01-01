Jeudy caught seven of eight targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Jeudy's underwhelming performance came on a day when he led the team in targets while the Broncos traded blows with the Chiefs. The veteran's 38 yards were his lowest in his past five games, as he has been one of the lone bright spots for Denver's offense in recent weeks. The growing chemistry between Jeudy and Russell Wilson may not have rendered much in the way of fantasy production Sunday, but the 23-year-old wideout will look to finish the year on a strong note when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 18.