Jeudy recorded three receptions on seven targets for 54 yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers.

The Broncos' offense failed to get going once again, so Jeudy led the team in targets, yards and receptions despite his modest numbers. He did the majority of his damage on a 37-yard reception on Denver's second possession to help set up their lone touchdown of the game. The state of the team's offense will lead to inconsistent results for Jeudy, though he has topped 50 receiving yards with at least one catch of 20 yards in each of his last three games.