Jeudy recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.

While much of the Broncos' offense struggled with Brett Rypien under center, Jeudy turned in his best performance since Week 1. He accounted for each of the team's three longest offensive gains, including a 17-yard catch late in the first quarter that set up Denver's lone touchdown of the game. While the play of his quarterback is likely to remain inconsistent, Jeudy has managed to tally at least 50 receiving yards in all but one of his seven games this season.