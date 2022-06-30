Jeudy, who missed a portion of Denver's OTAs with a strained groin, indicated that he's healthy in advance of training camp, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Jeudy missed seven games last season -- six due to an ankle injury and one while on the COVID-19 list -- so now that he's past his latest injury issue, the 2020 first-rounder's ability to stay on the field going forward will play a big part in determining whether he can put up steady production in his third campaign as a pro. For his part, Jeudy (who logged a 38-467-0 stat line in 10 games in 2021) believes that the Broncos' addition of franchise QB Russell Wilson -- one of the better deep-ball passers in the league -- will provide the offense with a major lift. "I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team," noted the 23-year-old, who's part of a wideout corps that also includes Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler. "I feel like we've got all the pieces we needed, so we've just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen."