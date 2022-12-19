Jeudy recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona.

As expected, Jeudy led Denver's receiving corps in targets, receptions and yards with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) still sidelined. Jeudy's performance was highlighted by gains of 19 and 14 yards, though he otherwise worked primarily in the short areas of the field. While he wasn't able to repeat his three-touchdown performance from Week 14, Jeudy has 17 targets and 149 yards combined across his last two games.