Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Jeudy (ankle) remains day-to-day, but the Broncos are hopeful the wideout will be back this week, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy was sidelined for Denver's loss to Las Vegas due to an ankle injury he picked up on the Broncos' first offensive play of Week 10. He was unable to practice at all during Week 11 prep, so a limited session Wednesday would be another step in the right direction, though his availability for Sunday's matchup against Carolina likely won't be known until later in the week.