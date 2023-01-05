Jeudy (ankle) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jeudy's reps are being capped for the second straight day, but the Broncos haven't yet suggested that the third-year wideout is dealing with any sort of setback with the ankle issue that resulted in him being listed questionable ahead of last week's game against the Chiefs. He was ultimately cleared to play in the Broncos' eventual 27-24 loss, playing 89 percent of the offensive snaps en route to recording seven catches for 38 yards on eight targets. Assuming he gets the green light for Sunday's season finale against the Chargers, Jeudy should once again fill a high-volume role in the Denver passing attack.