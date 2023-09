Jeudy (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy was limited at practice Wednesday, but after reportedly being close to playing in Week 1, the wideout is poised to make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Commanders. He's in line to start opposite Courtland Sutton in the Broncos' Russell Wilson-helmed offense, and in that context Jeudy figures to see a steady share of targets on a weekly basis as long as he can stay healthy.