Jeudy (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Though Jeudy didn't practice Wednesday, his absence was downplayed, and his return to the field a day later supports the notion that the wideout will be available Sunday against the Texans. That said, Jeudy will probably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 13 injury designation.
