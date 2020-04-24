Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Rocky Mountain bound

The Broncos selected Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

Denver likely wasn't expecting Jeudy to be available at 15, but only Henry Ruggs came off the board among receivers in the first 14 picks. Jeudy is the best route runner in the class and can work outside or in the slot. He has legitimate field-stretching speed with a 4.45 40-yard dash, but Jeudy does have a slight frame at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds. Jeudy's production at Alabama stands out, especially in his final two years in which he caught 145 of 214 targets for 2,478 yards (11.5 YPT) and 24 touchdowns. He stands to be Denver's No.2 receiver opposite Courtland Sutton and profiles as a viable fantasy option as a rookie, especially if quarterback Drew Lock can take another step in his development.