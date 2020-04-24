Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Rocky Mountain bound
The Broncos selected Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 15th overall.
Denver likely wasn't expecting Jeudy to be available at 15, but only Henry Ruggs came off the board among receivers in the first 14 picks. Jeudy is the best route runner in the class and can work outside or in the slot. He has legitimate field-stretching speed with a 4.45 40-yard dash, but Jeudy does have a slight frame at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds. Jeudy's production at Alabama stands out, especially in his final two years in which he caught 145 of 214 targets for 2,478 yards (11.5 YPT) and 24 touchdowns. He stands to be Denver's No.2 receiver opposite Courtland Sutton and profiles as a viable fantasy option as a rookie, especially if quarterback Drew Lock can take another step in his development.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Justin Herbert to the Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers present a great opportunity for Justin Herbert once he beats out Tyrod...
-
Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is the new face of the Dolphins, but will he be the future of your Fantasy Football...
-
Burrow's Fantasy value on Bengals
The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, what should we expect from their offense in...
-
Joe Burrow to the Bengals
How soon until the Bengals' top pick becomes one of Fantasy football's top passers? It could...
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...