Jeudy caught two of three targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason opener against Arizona.

Jeudy and the entire Broncos offense stumbled out of the gates Friday, failing to score on any of its first three drives. The group was determined to get something going offensively under new head coach Sean Payton, so Russell Wilson went back out for a fourth drive that ended with Jeudy running a crisp slant for an easy 21-yard score before halftime. Fantasy managers are hoping to see more of that from QB/WR duo this season now that a decorated coach like Payton joined the team this past offseason.