Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Jeudy (undisclosed) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jeudy appears to have emerged from Sunday's loss to the Steelers nicked up, though it's encouraging to see him at least on the practice field in a limited capacity. The nature of Jeudy's injury will be disclosed when the Broncos' first official practice report of the week is released Wednesday afternoon. Given that Denver has already lost Courtland Sutton (knee) for the season and Drew Lock (shoulder) for at least two weeks, the team may reasonably opt to take a cautious approach to Jeudy's health.