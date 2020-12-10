Coach Vic Fangio relayed that Jeudy (ankle) is slated to practice fully Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jeudy has approached Denver's last two games listed as questionable, but his full participation Thursday indicates that the rookie wideout is distancing himself from the ankle issue that may well have contributed to the consecutive fantasy duds he posted in Weeks 12 and 13. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 will thus look to engineer a bounce-back effort Sunday against the Panthers.