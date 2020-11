Jeudy (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jeudy began the week with back-to-back limited practices, but he was a full participant Friday. The rookie first-round pick is set to draw his usual start against the Dolphins on Sunday, though he'll face the task of overcoming a secondary that didn't allow a single Chargers wideout to surpass 40 yards last weekend.