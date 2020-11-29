Jeudy (ankle/Achilles), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeudy wasn't able to practice fully at any point from Wednesday through Friday, but the Broncos evidently don't expect either of his listed injuries to hamper him too much. Instead, Jeudy's greater concern is the quarterback situation, as all four of the top signal-callers in the organization (starter Drew Lock, top backup Brett Rypien, third-stringer Jeff Driskel and practice squad member Blake Bortles) are all unavailable Sunday after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the aftermath of Driskel's positive test Thursday. As a result, the Broncos are expected to turn the offense over to practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who hasn't played quarterback since his redshirt junior season at Wake Forest in 2018. Expect Denver to favor a run-heavy, lower-tempo game plan for as long as Sunday's contest is competitive, making Jeudy a much less dependable fantasy option than he otherwise would be.