Jeudy (illness) stood out at practice Wednesday in his return from a one-day absence, Taylor Brooks of Fox 31 Denver reports.

Jeudy sat out practice Tuesday due to a stomach bug, but he displayed no ill effects when he returned to the field Wednesday. While Denver has yet to name a starting quarterback heading into Week 1, Jeudy and Courtland Sutton (knee) should provide either Drew Luck or Teddy Bridgewater will a dangerous wideout duo.