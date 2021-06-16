Jeudy (illness) stood out at practice Wednesday in his return from a one-day absence, Taylor Brooks of Fox 31 Denver reports.
Jeudy sat out practice Tuesday due to a stomach bug, but he displayed no ill effects when he returned to the field Wednesday. While Denver has yet to name a starting quarterback heading into Week 1, Jeudy and Courtland Sutton (knee) should provide either Drew Luck or Teddy Bridgewater will a dangerous wideout duo.
