Jeudy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy made an early departure from practice on Aug. 24 due to a right hamstring injury that kept him off the field until Week 1 prep, when he was able to string together three consecutive limited practices. Coach Sean Payton has expressed optimism throughout the week, saying the wide receiver is "doing well" and "looked good" on separate occasions, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Ultimately, Jeudy's availability Sunday may be tied to how he fares in a pregame warmup, with a decision on his status to be made about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Jeudy is limited or out this weekend, Courtland Sutton will serve as Denver's top wide receiver, with rookie Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson also in the mix and all of Phillip Dorsett, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and David Sills candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.