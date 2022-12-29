Jeudy (ankle) will remain a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Each of Denver's top three receivers will have their reps capped for the second day in a row, with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) joining Jeudy as limited participants. Considering both Jeudy and Sutton played north of 75 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams and neither is believed to be dealing with any reported setbacks with their respective injuries, the two are likely having their practice participation managed for maintenance-related reasons. Hinton, meanwhile, has sat out Denver's last two games and may need to advance to full participation to get cleared for Sunday's game in Kansas City.
