Jeudy (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy has been battling an ankle issue for most of the past month, with his production suffering as a result. In four games with the injury in tow, he's managed just six catches (on 17 targets) for 84 yards and no scores. Due to the inefficient use of his looks, it's difficult to trust Jeudy at the moment, especially with a tough matchup Saturday versus the Bills.