Jeudy (rib/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's against the 49ers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy, who was forced out of the Broncos' Week 2 contest after logging just 10 snaps, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able return to a limited session Friday. He'll give it a go Sunday, as will KJ Hamler (knee/hip), ensuring that Denver will have its top three wideouts available versus San Francisco. In Week 1, when he was on the field for 59 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in a 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, Jeudy caught four of his seven targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. Assuming no in-game setbacks Sunday, look for the 2020 first-rounder to return to being one of quarterback Russell Wilson's top targets Week 3.