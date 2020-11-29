Jeudy (ankle/Achilles) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Jeudy, who logged a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session, will give it a go Sunday, but complicating his Week 12 fantasy outlook is that all four of Denver's top signal-caller options (starter Drew Lock, top backup Brett Rypien, third-stringer Jeff Driskel and practice squad member Blake Bortles) are unavailable Sunday due to COVID protocols. In that context, practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton -- who hasn't played QB since his redshirt junior season at Wake Forest in 2018 -- was promoted to the team's active roster and is now in line to helm what figures to be a run-heavy game plan, a scenario that doesn't favor any of the Broncos' pass-catchers.