Jeudy (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Jeudy, who suffered a shoulder injury during Week 9 action, was held out of practice Wednesday but returned to log limited sessions both Thursday and Friday. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has seen double-digit targets in each of his last two contests and barring any in-game setbacks should remain busy Sunday, after hauling in seven of his 14 targets for 125 yards and a TD in last weekend's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.