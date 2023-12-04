Jeudy recorded three receptions on four targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Russell Wilson took to the air only 26 times, limiting opportunity for all of Denver's pass catchers. Jeudy finished second on the team in targets and yards, and the highlight of his day came on a 41-yard gain early in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown on the next play. Jeudy has topped 65 yards just once this season, though he does have at least 50 in four of his last six games.