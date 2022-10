Jeudy recorded six receptions on seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Jaguars.

Even with Russell Wilson back under center, Jeudy out-performed Courtland Sutton by a significant margin. Jeudy was used primarily in the short areas of the field, though he did manage a reception of 25 yards and a six-yard touchdown -- his third of the season. He has now topped 50 receiving yards in five consecutive gains and has emerged as a reliable producer.