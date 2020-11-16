Jeudy caught four of his eight targets for 68 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders.

Jeudy was able to shake off a shoulder injury sustained during Week 9 action and resume his midseason emergence. The Alabama product has exceeded 65 receiving yards in three consecutive outings after never once reaching that mark over his first six career appearances. The No. 15 pick from April's draft has attracted a robust workload of 10.7 targets per game over his past three outings, as he now heads into a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins. During a Sunday afternoon win against the Chargers, Miami did not allow a single player to exceed 40 receiving yards.