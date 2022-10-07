Jeudy brought in three of eight targets for 53 yards during the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

Jeudy was tied for second on the night in receptions and was the runner-up to Courtland Sutton in receiving yards and targets, but the opportunities didn't translate into much production. Jeudy now has back-to-back 53-yard efforts, and he has just a 10-134-1 line on 22 targets since a stellar four-catch, 102-yard, one-touchdown tally in the opener. Jeudy will aim to continue building more rapport with Russell Wilson during the extra time available ahead of a Week 6 Monday night road showdown against the Chargers on Oct. 17.