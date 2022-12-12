Jeudy caught eight of nine targets for 73 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-28 loss to Kansas City.

With Courtland Sutton (hamstring) sidelined, Jeudy was the top option in the Denver passing game and proved to be more than up to the challenge, hauling in two TD tosses from Russell Wilson (concussion) late in the second quarter as the Broncos began an ultimately futile attempt to come back from a 27-0 deficit. Jeudy then caught his team's final score of the day on a seven-yard pass from Brett Rypien after Wilson was forced out of the game. The huge performance doubled Jeudy's touchdown total on the season, but his fantasy outlook would still be a little dimmer in Week 15 against the Cardinals if Rypien is back under center instead of Wilson.