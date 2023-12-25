Jeudy had three receptions on five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Jeudy failed to take advantage of the early departure of No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton (head), finishing in a five-way tie for the team lead in targets. The 2020 first-round selection has finished with three or fewer receptions for five consecutive weeks with zero touchdowns scored over that span. Jeudy's low usage makes him an unreliable fantasy option for Week 17, even if Sutton is forced to miss next Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.