Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Jeudy (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest at Baltimore, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.

As of Thursday, Jeudy had yet to practice since hurting his left ankle back in Week 10, which has sidelined him the past two weeks. Still, the Broncos are listing the third-year pro as questionable to play Week 13, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. The top of Denver's receiving corps is influx at the moment, with Courtland Sutton dealing with a stomach bug and KJ Hamler suffering a setback with his hamstring issue this week. The release of the team's inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff will clarify who among Sutton and Jeudy is available to the offense, but Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil are the current healthy options on the active roster.