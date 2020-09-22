Jeudy is the Broncos' de facto No. 1 WR following news that Courland Sutton (torn ACL) is out for the season, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

Jeudy has led the Broncos with 15 targets through two weeks, and he turned that into eight catches for 118 yards but no touchdowns. He's already comfortable playing without Sutton, who didn't play in Week 1 and only played 31 snaps this past Sunday, but fantasy managers should be encouraged since Jeudy has a solid chance to be the most targeted receiver for the team moving forward. However, the QB situation is uncertain, as Drew Lock (shoulder) could miss 2-to-6 weeks, meaning Jeff Driskel will be under center in the meantime. Driskel played three games for the Lions last season and completed just 59 percent of his passes for 685 yards, four TDs and four INTs through three games.