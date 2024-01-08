Jeudy caught three of five targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Raiders.

Jeudy slipped a few tackles en route to a 24-yard score during the second quarter. That marked just the second touchdown of the campaign for Jeudy, who also finished with 54 grabs on 86 targets for 758 yards in 16 games. After the Broncos exercised his fifth-year option for north of $12 million last offseason, Jeudy is set to be under contract with the team for the 2024 season, though it's uncertain as of now who Denver's starting quarterback will be.