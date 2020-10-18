Jeudy caught two of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 18-12 win over the Patriots.

Jeudy couldn't get much going, as the Broncos didn't find the end zone all game and Drew Lock (shoulder) completed only 10 passes in his return. Tim Patrick topped 100 yards in this one and has established himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Jeudy's role should increase as the rookie first-rounder acclimates to the NFL, but Lock hasn't proven capable of sustaining multiple fantasy-relevant receivers, and Patrick's the clear top dog in Denver's passing game at this point.