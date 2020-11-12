Jeudy (shoulder) is practicing in a limited capacity Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Jeudy sat out Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, but coach Vic Fangio said that how well the former Alabama standout holds up during Thursday's limited session will determine whether he can upgrade to full reps Friday. The rookie wideout is coming off the best game of his professional career, having just torched the Falcons for 125 yards and a score on seven catches. Denver's offense will see a notable boost if he's able to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday.