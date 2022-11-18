Jeudy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Per coach Nathaniel Hackett, the hope is that Jeudy, who remains day-to-day, can play in Week 12 against the Panthers. With Jeudy and KJ Hamler (hamstring) out Sunday, Courtland Sutton will lead the Broncos' wideout corps versus Las Vegas, with Kendall Hinton (shoulder/questionable) -- if active -- as well as Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington also available to mix in. Moreover, the team could add further WR depth ahead of the contest via the practice squad.