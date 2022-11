Jeudy (ankle) wasn't spotted during the media availability at Friday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy hasn't practiced at all this week after hurting his ankle early in Week 10 against the Titans. Denver's Week 11 injury report will provide a specific injury designation, but Jeudy's inability to practice suggests that he's unlikely to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday.