Broncos' Jimmy Bean: Claimed by Broncos
Bean (undisclosed) was claimed off waivers by the Broncos on Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reprots.
Bean was most recently waived by the Raiders. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end will use his remaining time in camp as an opportunity to make an impression. While his chances of landing on the final roster are thin, he will look to earn a role providing depth on the defensive line.
