Broncos' Jimmy Williams: Joins Denver as UDFA
Williams signed with the Broncos as a undrafted free agent Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Williams best season at East Carolina came in his junior season, as he posted 45 catches for 818 yards (18.2 YPC) and eight touchdowns. The 23-year-old face a number of injury issues in college and will likely need to make an impact on special teams in order to crack the 53-man roster.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...