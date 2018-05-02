Williams signed with the Broncos as a undrafted free agent Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Williams best season at East Carolina came in his junior season, as he posted 45 catches for 818 yards (18.2 YPC) and eight touchdowns. The 23-year-old face a number of injury issues in college and will likely need to make an impact on special teams in order to crack the 53-man roster.