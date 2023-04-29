The Broncos selected Skinner (pectoral) in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

Skinner is very tall for a safety at 6-foot-4 and could probably stand to add some weight even at 209 pounds, but if his frame doesn't hold him back, Skinner could emerge as an interesting strong-safety/rover type. Skinner was a playmaker at Boise State, showing the ability to make plays both against the pass and the run with six interceptions and 8.5 tackles for loss over the last two years. The most immediate challenge facing Skinner is probably the pectoral muscle tear he suffered while training in late February.