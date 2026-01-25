Skinner (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Skinner popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited participant due to a quadriceps injury, which is severe enough for him to not play Sunday. Devon Key will serve as the Broncos' depth option at safety behind starters Talanoa Hufanga and P.J. Locke in Skinner's absence.