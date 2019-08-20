Broncos' Joe Dineen: Injures hand Monday

Dineen injured his hand in Monday's preseason loss to the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie is vying for a reserve/special teams role with the Broncos after recording 275 tackles and 5.5 sacks over the past two years at Kansas. Look for more updates on his status to come in the next couple of days.

