Broncos' Joe Dineen: Inks deal with Denver
The Broncos signed Dineen as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Dineen slipped through the cracks of the NFL Draft despite amassing 275 tackles and 5.5 sacks over the past two years at Kansas, so he'll latch on with the Broncos in the hopes of making the roster. He'll have plenty of competition from several other young players hoping to make the team, however, including sixth round pick Keishawn Bierria out of Washington.
