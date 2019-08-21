Broncos' Joe Dineen: Scheduled for surgery

Dineen is scheduled to have surgery on his right hand, which will leave him sidelined for two weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Dineen sustained the injury in Monday's preseason loss to the 49ers. His timeline for recovery means he will not be able to participate in any more exhibition contests. That pretty much confirms he will not make the team's 53-man roster, but he remains a strong candidate for the practice squad.