Broncos' Joe Dineen: Scheduled for surgery
Dineen is scheduled to have surgery on his right hand, which will leave him sidelined for two weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Dineen sustained the injury in Monday's preseason loss to the 49ers. His timeline for recovery means he will not be able to participate in any more exhibition contests. That pretty much confirms he will not make the team's 53-man roster, but he remains a strong candidate for the practice squad.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...