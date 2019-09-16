Broncos' Joe Flacco: Big volume, little results
Flacco completed 35 of 50 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears.
While the raw numbers are solid, Flacco's 5.8 yards per attempt indicates just how ineffective he was against a tough Chicago defense. Even so, the veteran QB nearly led the Broncos to an upset win, putting together a 12-play drive capped by a seven-yard TD strike and then a two-point conversion, both to Emmanuel Sanders, to put Denver ahead 14-13 with 31 seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately, the Broncos' defense couldn't make it stick. Flacco will likely need to be sharper in Week 3 when the team travels to Green Bay for a showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the 2-0 Packers.
