Broncos' Joe Flacco: Could be sidelined 5-6 weeks
Flacco will receive a second opinion on his neck injury, but he could miss as much as 5-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Flacco has likely avoided surgery and a career-threatening issue, but a trip injured reserve isn't off the table, given the timeline and the Broncos' current record. Brandon Allen is expected to handle the starting duties under center until second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) is ready to return.
