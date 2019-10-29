Flacco will receive a second opinion on his neck injury, but he could miss as much as 5-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Flacco has likely avoided surgery and a career-threatening issue, but a trip injured reserve isn't off the table, given the timeline and the Broncos' current record. Brandon Allen is expected to handle the starting duties under center until second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) is ready to return.