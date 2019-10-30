Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that there's "a chance" that Flacco (neck) will be placed on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Flacco is tending to a neck injury that could force him to miss as much as 5-to-6 weeks. While the veteran quarterback doesn't seem to be dealing with a career-threatening issue or one that is likely to require surgery, his ability to play again this season remains in flux. The deciding factor of whether to place Flacco on IR could come down to how well Brandon Allen shows in his first career start Sunday versus Cleveland. Additionally, the potential return of second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) from IR could also influence the Broncos' decision on Flacco.